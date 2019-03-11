The Players 2019: Quick fan's guide on this week's tournament

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. - A glance at important information for this week’s Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach.



WHEN IS IT?

Tuesday and Wednesday (practice rounds). Thursday-Sunday (tournament rounds).

TICKETS

Start at $25 for Tuesday and Wednesday rounds; $60 daily for tournament rounds. Weekly stadium passes start at $240. Student daily tickets are discounted to $45.

Children: All kids 18 and under are admitted free with a properly credentialed adult.

Military: Free tickets all week offered to active duty, reserve, dependents and retirees.

PARKING

Going to The Players? Don’t go without your parking pass already purchased. It’s free to park on Tuesday and Wednesday, but $35 on Thursday, and $40 Friday-Sunday. There will be no on-site parking sales, which means you’ve got to buy them in advance.

Car poolers: There’s good news for those who are planning to pile in one vehicle and attend. The “Four for Free” voucher allows vehicles with four or more people to park free in the general lot off of CR 210. There is a limited number of these vouchers available daily. Friday and Saturday vouchers are already claimed.

WHAT CAN I BRING IN?

Long gone are the days of spectators being told that they had to leave their mobile devices at home. But keep those phones on silent. Fans may also bring in bags 6x6 or smaller, umbrellas without the sleeves and clear plastic, vinyl or other carrying bags nto exceeding 12x6x12. For a full list of permitted and non-permitted items, see the 'What Can I Bring In' link.



WATCH IT

Not going to The Players? No problem.

The tournament will be televised on the Golf Channel on Thursday and Friday (1-7 p.m.) and on NBC Saturday (2-7 p.m.) and Sunday (1-6 p.m.).

WHEN DO THEY GOLF?

The first tee times daily are 7:35 a.m. on Thursday and Friday, 8:30 a.m. on Saturday and 7:45 a.m. on Sunday.

HOW MUCH DO THEY WIN?

The total purse of The Players has jumped again, with $12.5 million up for grabs this week. It marks the second consecutive purse increase for the tournament. It went from $10.5 to $11 million from 2017 to ’18. The winner will pocket $2.25 million. It may not be a major, but The Players has the largest purse in golf, in front of the U.S. Open’s $12 million.

WHO WON LAST YEAR?

Webb Simpson, with St. Augustine native Paul Tesori on the bag, shot an 18-under 270 to win by four shots.

IS TIGER PLAYING?

Yes, Tiger Woods is in the field. The two-time Players winner finished T-11 last year with a 3-under 277.



