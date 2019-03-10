PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. - This year The Players' fan shop is open earlier than ever.

The main fan shop, located directly behind hole No. 17, opened this weekend so fans could buy their gear before the big tournament week.

Shoppers say they are impressed with the variety and quality.

"The product is great quality Greg Norman you can't beat, Nike, yea so, we are enjoying our day shopping," one shopper said.

Many shoppers are excited about the change of being open the weekend before the tournament, instead of fighting the crowds during the actual event.

This year the Fan Shop has been redesigned and expanded to over 25,000 sq. ft. There are over 15,000 t-shirts and hoodies, over 32,000 hats, barware, kids gear, pet products, and NEW this year beach towels, clear totes and even yoga mats!

The fan shop opens when the gates open each day at TPC and it closes 30 minutes after the final group finishes their round.

