The Players: Long putt. No aces. Blustery final round.

Rory McIlroy celebrates with the trophy after winning The Players Championship on The Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 17, 2019 in Ponte Vedra Beach. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. - The Players Championship is in the books.

A look at some of the best from Sunday, and throughout the week at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach.

March shows up

After ideal weather during the first three rounds, the move to March finally felt like March on Sunday. A high of 59 degrees at TPC Sawgrass and conditions worsening throughout the day made it feel like March. Winds were up to 22 mph and golfers felt those conditions change things.

The splash count

How many balls end up in the water on No. 17 every year is one of the best angles of the tournament. Sunday was the worst weather and saw 17 balls go in the water, the highest single-day total of the tournament. In all, 45 balls met their demise at No. 17 this year.

How the locals finished

Jim Furyk, Ponte Vedra Beach/Jacksonville: Excellent story. Shot a 5-under 67 on Sunday and finished at 15-under, the second time in his career Furyk has taken runner-up in the event.

Billy Horschel, Ponte Vedra Beach: Had a 3-under 69 on Sunday and finished 7-under for the event, tied for 26th.

Russell Knox, Ponte Vedra Beach: Shot an even-par 72 and finished the tournament 5-under, tied for 35th.

Sam Saunders, Atlantic Beach: Missed the cut at 4-over.

Vijay Singh, Ponte Vedra Beach: Missed the cut at 5-over.

Ryan Blaum, Jacksonville Beach: Missed the cut at 2-over.

Tiger watch

Tiger Woods never had a bad round at The Players this year, but he never mounted a serious challenge for the lead, thanks to a woeful quadruple-bogey on No. 17 on Friday. Woods, a two-time winner of the tournament, finished the tournament 6-under 282, tied for 30th.

A long, long putt

Jhonattan Vegas had a tape-measure putt on No. 17 on Sunday, a hole-record 69 feet, 7 inches. Bernhard Langer’s putt on the hole in the second round in 2008 went 59.75 feet.

Still no back-to-back champ

Defending Players champ Webb Simpson had his best day of the tournament on Sunday, carding a 4-under 68. He finished with a 10-under 278 and four consecutive rounds under par. He incurred a penalty on No. 14 for violating Rule 9.4b, which relates to a ball that is lifted or deliberately causing it to move.

But that finish meant that the wait for a Players champ to defend his title continues. While their have been golfers who have won multiple Players’ titles — Jack Nicklaus had three, Fred Couples, Steve Elkington, Davis Love III, Hal Sutton and Tiger Woods have two — no one has won them back-to-back.

No aces Sunday

The ace streak ended in the final round of The Players.

Holes-in-one had come Thursday, Friday and Saturday, but blustery conditions helped end that run on Sunday. The three aces were the most since 2006 when four holes-in-one were made.

Still, three aces in the tournament is impressive, and you won’t see a better one than Ryan Moore’s on Thursday at No. 17 with the straight-in-the-cup shot.

Ryan Moore called bank on 17 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/celfYnoePf — GOLF.com (@GOLF_com) March 14, 2019

Sungjae Im pulled it off on No. 13 on Friday.

Reel it in 🎣



The second ace of the week at #THEPLAYERS goes to Sungjae Im 👏pic.twitter.com/2kMnaOHwY2 — THE PLAYERS (@THEPLAYERSChamp) March 15, 2019

Seamus Power pulled it off with an ace on No. 3 on Saturday.

☘️ Hole-in-one ☘️



On the eve of St. Patrick's Day, @Power4Seamus has the luck of the Irish on his side. 🇮🇪#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/0ZoOis99AA — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 16, 2019

