Tiger cruising along at Players until island hole on Friday

Tiger Woods reacts after a quadruple bogey on the 17th hole during the second round of The Players Championship on The Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on Thursday. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. - Tiger Woods was cruising along on Friday at The Players.

And then No. 17 happened.

In the midst of a stellar second round, Woods went to the tee box on his eighth hole of the day, the island hole on No. 17.

Woods' tee shot hit the back right of the green and rolled, and kept rolling before trickling over the wood frame at the edge of the island green and splashing into the water. Woods’ next shot from the drop zone landed hard and one-hooped into the water.

Golf is hard.



Tiger Woods puts two in the water on No. 17. 💦 pic.twitter.com/xEqCMx04Z0 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 15, 2019

Woods finally landed his next attempt, getting it nearly 23 feet from the hole and two-putted for a quadruple-bogey 7 on the hole.

To that point, Woods had three birdies on seven holes and was 5-under overall.

"Well, I was pretty ticked, no doubt about that, and I was bound and determined to get it all back and get it back to five, and I thought that would have been a hell of a fight," Woods said.

"Ended up getting back to three, still was a good fight to get to that point. But as of right now I'm six back, which is definitely doable on this golf course, especially with the weather coming in. And I just need to go out there and put it together this weekend, because right now literally anybody who makes the cut has got a chance to win this tournament."

To Woods' credit, he recovered well on the back nine and finished the day at 1-under 71.

With how the course has yielded plenty of low scores, Woods said that he thinks it's still any golfer's tournament to win.

"I'm very happy with the way I've been grinding around this golf course," Woods said. "I've missed a few opportunities to gets up-and-down for birdie. Overall I think I've putted pretty solidly and other than 17 today, I really haven't done a whole lot wrong. I very easily could be up near that lead, there's no way I would be leading, but I would be close enough to that lead, given the weekend and the forecast."

