Tiger Woods amazing shot from his knees, left-handed, with the club upside down

AUSTIN, Tex. - Tiger Woods has been known to hit some memorable shots. In fact, he's "better than most" at that skill. But this shot that Woods hit Thursday has to be among the best.

Playing in the Match Play Championships in Austin, Texas, Woods hit his second shot on the par-4, 10th hole under a bush near the green. To hit the shot, Woods had to kneel down, hit the shot left-handed with the club clipped upside down. How did he do? You be the judge:

ICYMI: Here's @TigerWoods taking a kneeling, back-handed shot from inside of a bush and hitting the green like it's no big deal...



😱 pic.twitter.com/iVZFUcq25d — PGA TOUR LIVE (@PGATOURLIVE) March 28, 2019

Woods would par the hole, but it wasn't enough to beat Brandt Snedeker in the match. Woods lost 2 & 1 to fall to 1-1-0 in pool play. He will face Patrick Cantlay on Friday and could advance to the knockout round with a win in his match.

