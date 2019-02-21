Tiger Woods commits to compete in Players Championship

Tiger Woods plays his shot from the 14th tee during the final round of the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club on Sept. 23, 2018, in Atlanta.

Tiger Woods gave The Players Championship a boost on Thursday.

Woods said that he planned to play in The Players Championship next month in Ponte Vedra Beach as the tournament makes its move back to March from May.

The two-time Players winner announced his upcoming schedule on Twitter, saying that he was committing to playing in the Arnold Palmer Invitational the week of March 4-10 in Orlando, followed by The Players. The Players is the week of March 11-17 this year.

“Unfortunately, due to the schedule this year, I cannot play all the events I want to. I will be taking next week off and playing in the @APinv and @THEPLAYERSChamp. Sorry to miss seeing Jack and everyone at Honda.”

Woods won The Players in 2001 and 2013. He finished T-11 at 3-under last year. Woods also won the U.S. Amateur on the TPC Sawgrass Stadium Course in 1994.

