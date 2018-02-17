Tiger Woods misses cut at Genesis Open

PACIFIC PALISADES, Ca. - Tiger Woods waited 12 years to get back to Riviera and lasted only two days.



Woods had three straight bogeys early on the back nine Friday and didn't play nearly well enough to make up for it. He shot 5-over 76 and missed the cut in the Genesis Open.



Patrick Cantlay (69) and Graeme McDowell (66) shared the lead as the second round was ending. It was getting too dark to conclude until Saturday morning. The cut was looking to be no better than 2 over. Woods, who had never missed the cut at Riviera in eight previous trips as a pro, was at 6-over 148.

