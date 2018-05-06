Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Ricky Fowler to play together at Players

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson wait to hit at TPC at Sawgrass during the third round of play at 2001 The Players Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. DIGITAL IMAGE. Mandatory Credit: Harry How/ALLSPORT

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. - For the first time in 17 years, Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson will play together at the Players Championship.

Woods, Mickelson and Ricky Fowler were announced Sunday as one of the two featured groups who will play together in the first and second rounds of the tournament.

The other group includes reigning FedExCup champion Justin Thomas and the two previous winners of the season-long competition, Jordan Spieth and Rory McIlroy.

The last time Woods and Mickelson played together at the Players was 2001, when Woods won the first of his two titles at the event. The longtime rivals on tour have not been paired in any PGA Tour event since the PGA Championship four years ago. This will be the 22nd stroke-play event in which they play at least one round together.

According to PGA Tour officials, two more featured groups will be announced when tee times are released later this week.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.