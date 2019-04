AUGUSTA, Ga. - For the fifth time in his career, Tiger Woods won the Green Jacket as the Masters Champion.

Woods shot a final round 69 to finish the tournament at 13-under par, one stroke better than Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Xander Schauffele.

The win is Woods' 15th major championship, three fewer than all-time leader Jack Nicklaus and Woods' first major championship since winning the U.S. Open in 2008.

