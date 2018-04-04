Tim Tebow Foundation hires new president

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Tim Tebow Foundation announced Wednesday that it has hired a new president to lead the organization.

The non-profit, now in its eighth year, has hired Steve Biondo, formerly a senior-level executive at Family Christian Resource Centers, to take on oversight of the day-to-day operations of the foundation

Since being founded in 2010 by former Florida Gators quarterback and Jacksonville native Tim Tebow, the TTF has established a reputation as an advocate for people with special needs with events like Night to Shine, a worldwide prom for people with special needs, which began in 2015.

This year’s Night to Shine event brought together 150,000 volunteers from 537 churches across the nation and in 16 countries to celebrate 90,000 honored guests on Feb. 9, all of whom were crowned King or Queen of the prom.

The foundation has also provided more than 2,000 life-changing surgical procedures to children of the Philippines who could not otherwise afford care at the Tebow CURE Hospital, built nine Timmy’s Playrooms in children’s hospitals around the world, fulfilled the dreams of more than 75 children with life-threatening illnesses through the W15H program and created hundreds of Brighter Days, supported life’s essentials for orphans in four countries and provided 76 Adoption Aid grants to families making the courageous choice to adopt a child with special needs internationally, 69 of whom are already home with their forever families.



“We are excited for Steve to be joining the team and look forward to seeing how God is going to use him to love and serve children all over the world. I know there are huge things in store in this new season at TTF under Steve’s leadership and direction,” said Tebow, founder and chairman of the foundation. “The board and I were prayerful and diligent in making sure we selected the absolute best candidate for the role, Steve is someone who already has a heart for the work that we do.”



Biondo’s experience most recently includes the start-up and growth of a non-profit ministry that impacted 14 million orphans, widows and oppressed children over the past 10 years, Human Resources leadership of more than 4,200 employees in 37 states and strategic planning and organizational development.



“I am beyond blessed to have the opportunity to lead this great organization and look forward to deepening and broadening the ways we fight for those who can’t fight for themselves,” Biondo said. “It is an honor to join Timmy and the rest of the team and to be able to be part of making an impact on the lives of children in need around the world. The Tim Tebow Foundation has big things ahead and I am excited to lead the organization into this next chapter.”



Biondo replaces Erik Dellenback, the foundation’s first executive director, following seven years leading TTF’s outreach efforts.



Having just experienced another hugely successful Night to Shine event all over the world and having raised the most funds to-date at its annual marquee fundraising weekend in March, the foundation sits poised to continue growing and serving thousands more children around the globe.

For more information on the Tim Tebow Foundation, visit www.timtebowfoundation.org.

