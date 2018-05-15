Tim Tebow hits another home run

Tim Tebow hit a home run. Playing for the Double-A Binghamton Rumble Ponies, Tebow went deep in the 6th inning of Monday night's game.

💣💪💪 @TimTebow hits a 3 run blast in the 6th inning to tie the game!#LetsRumble pic.twitter.com/HIXbG9ZeMp — Rumble Ponies (@RumblePoniesBB) May 15, 2018

The Rumble Ponies went on to a 6-5 win. It's Tebow's fourth home run of the season. He is hitting .260 this year with 17 RBIs in 31 games. Tebow's 49 strikeouts are tied for the league lead.

