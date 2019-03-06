Top local runners competing for First Coast Cup at Gate River Run

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The First Coast Cup. The symbol of excellence at the river run for local runners. The top male and female finisher from the Duval, St. Johns, Clay, Nassau and Baker counties not only earns bragging rights, but their name is recorded for history as the winner of the First Coast Cup. So who are the favorites this year?

On the men’s side, Chris McCaffrey is one to watch. He won the Donna half-marathon last month and has finished first in two other races in the past three months. McCaffrey has been pointing his training to the River Run.

Brian Shrout finished second at the Ortega River Run two weeks ago--a five-mile race many runners use as a tuneup for the Gate. He’s in good form right now, and at the age of 46, is an experienced runner with a big goal.

Marc Burget is the best ultra-marathoner in the area. He defended his title in the Donna 110 last month and is nearly impossible to keep up with over longer distances. But at 9.3 miles, it will be a different challenge. If he, McCaffrey and Shrout are shoulder to shoulder coming over the Hart Bridge...what will happen?

On the women’s side, Lydia McCrae could be the woman to beat. Last year, she posted the second fastest time among the local women. She won the Avondale 5K in October, beating every man, woman, and child to the finish line. She also ran the California International Marathon in December and was the top female finisher at Ortega.

Crystal Davis has a unique training technique. She pushes her two young children in a stroller, adding an extra 70 pounds to her load.

Davis finished just 29 seconds behind McRae last year and could challenge her again.

Kristen Dixon and Carley Glasser have both run around an hour at 15K and said they love the chance for local runners to have the chance to be recognized at the biggest race in Jacksonville.

