Track and field: Bolles boys take team title; 12 individuals win crowns on final day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The weather cleared up and the titles rolled in for area athletes at the state high school track and field championships on Saturday at UNF.

The area's two-day championship haul: 17 individual titles, one relay crown and one team award.

Twelve athletes and a relay team claimed state championships on the final day of the track season, adding to the first-day haul of five. The Bolles boys team also brought home the team state championship, earning 64 points to top second-place Tallahassee Rickards.

In Class 3A, Orange Park’s Alex Collier had a big win in the 400, edging elite sprinter Tyrese Cooper of Miami Norland. Collier ran a 46.33 to Cooper’s 46.60, although Cooper was later disqualified for unsportsmanlike conduct and his result scrubbed.

Collier also took a third in the 100. Cooper, the presumptive favorite in the 100, was disqualified for unacceptable conduct.

In Class 4A, Fleming Island’s Glenn Rodgers had the razor-thin win of the meet, running a 14.20 in the 110 hurdles to nip Miramar’s Osaji Skyers (14.21).

Oakleaf’s Jalen Rivers won the 4A shot put (54 feet, 4 inches), Palatka’s Trayvon Williams won the 2A 400 (47.60), Bolles’ Charles Hicks won the 1600 in 4:13.47 and Bishop Snyder’s Jalen Chance claimed the triple jump (46-11.5). Hicks won the 3200 on Friday and Chance won the long jump that day, too.

The First Coast boys 4x100 relay team of Tyree Saunders, Darius Lewis, Jonathan Gaines, Maurice Dawson and Zaderick Caneus also won in Class 4A, running a 41.22.

For the girls in 3A, Creekside’s Mikhaila Mills won the 100 (11.66). Columbia’s Asherah Collins claimed the title in the triple jump (41 feet, 3.75 inches). Bartram Trail’s Qua'liyyah Taylor won the 3A discus (148-10) and took runner-up in shot put (41-10.75).

Laine Roberts of Bolles won the 2A pole vault (12-3.25) and Episcopal’s Caroline Johnston won the triple jump in 40-4.25. In Class 1A, St. Johns Country Day’s Courtney Sage won the 100 hurdles (44.19) and was runner-up in the 300 hurdles.

Area top 5 finishers at the high school track and field state championships

Event, place, school, time/distance

Class 4A

Boys

400 adaptive: 4. Andrew Motley (Sandalwood) 4:01.57.

200 adaptive: 4. Andrew Motley (Sandalwood) 49.58

Shot put adaptive: 1. Andrew Motley (Sandalwood) 20-7.25.

400: 3. Darius Lewis (First Coast) 21.68.

110 hurdles: 1. Glenn Rodgers (Fleming Island) 14.20.

300 hurdles: 4. Jadon Canady (Fletcher) 38.52.

4x100 relay: 1. First Coast 41.22

Shot put: 1. Jalen Rivers (Oakleaf) 54-4.

Girls

4x100 relay: 3. Oakleaf 47.62

Long jump: 4. Loren Johnson (Oakleaf) 18-2.25

Shot put: 5. Damoni Kelly (Mandarin) 39-4.5.

Class 3A

Boys

800 adaptive: 1. Elijah Williams (White) 3:56.93, 2. Jericho Burroughs (White) 5:40.81

200 adaptive: 2. Elijah Williams (White) 52.32, 3. Jericho Burroughs (White) 1:01.33.

Shot put adaptive: 1. Jericho Burroughs (White) 19-0.5, 2. Blake Donnelly (Creekside) 13-7.5, 3. Elijah Williams (White) 12-7.25.

100: 3. Alex Collier (Orange Park) 10.75.

400: 1. Alex Collier (Orange Park) 46.33, 5. Zack Nelson (Bartram Trail) 48.47.

1600: 2. Rheinhardt Harrison (Nease) 4:19.03.

4x400 relay: 4. Orange Park 3:18.76, 5. Bartram Trail 3:19.15.

4x800 relay: 3. Creekside 7:55.99.

Pole vault: 3. Matthew Quintal (Ponte Vedra) 14-3.25

Discus: 5. Zane Humphreys (Bartram Trail) 156-8.

Girls

4x800 relay: 5. Paxon 9:29.13.

100: 1. Makhaila Mills (Creekside) 11.66.

200: 2. Makhaila Mills (Creekside) 23.91.

300 hurdles: 4. Kendall Kirkland (Raines) 44.23.

Triple jump. 1. Asherah Collins (Columbia) 41-3.75.

High jump: 5. Hannah Klein (Bartram Trail) 5-1.75.

Shot put: 2. Qua'liyyah Taylor (Bartram Trail) 41-10.75.

Discus: 1. Qua'liyyah Taylor (Bartram Trail) 148-10.

Class 2A

Boys

4x800 relay: 2. Bolles 7:52.50, 5. Bishop Kenny 8:06.38.

100: 4. Jaylan Sessions (Palatka) 10.80

200: 3. Domictress Robinson (Ribault) 21.72, 5. Trayvon Williams (Palatka) 21.88.

400: 1. Trayvon Williams (Palatka) 47.60.

1600: 1. Charles Hicks (Bolles) 4:13.47, 3. Chase Rivera (Bolles) 4:17.38.

Pole vault: 3. Patrick Coyle (Kenny) 14-3.25, 4. Hunter Merola (Suwannee) 13-9.25.

High jump: 4. Cameron Harris (Wolfson) 6-7.5.

Girls

200: 5. Kai'lyn Kirkland (Raines) 24.51.

400: 3. Kai'lyn Kirkland (Raines) 54.97

100 hurdles: 3. Corliss Holland (Raines) 14.58.

300 hurdles: 4. Kendall Kirkland (Raines) 44.23.

4x100 relay: 5. Raines 47.77.

4x400 relay: 4. Raines 3:51.82.

Pole vault. 1. Laine Roberts (Bolles) 12-3.25.

High jump: 4. Gabi Carter (Episcopal) 5-1.75.

Triple jump: 1. Caroline Johnston (Episcopal) 40-4.25.

Class 1A

Boys

Shot put adaptive: 1. Jackson Gilreath (Florida Deaf) 16-8.5.

100: 3. Jalen Chance (Snyder) 10.89.

Triple jump: 1. Jalen Chance (Snyder) 46-11.5.

Girls

Shot put adaptive: 1. Nasua Williams (St. Johns CD) 13-6.75.

100: 2. Germanie Bozeman (Trinity Christian) 12.28.

200: 5. Germanie Bozeman (Trinity Christian) 25.36.

100 hurdles: 1. Courtney Sage (St. Johns CD) 44.19, 3. Kayla Cleveland (University Christian) 15.12.

300 hurdles: 2. Courtney Sage (St. Johns CD) 45.38, 5. Ashley Moore (Snyder) 47.30.

High jump: 5. Madison Murray (Providence) 5-1.75.

Triple jump: 3. Madison Murray (Providence) 36-1.25.

Pole vault: 3. Madison Murray (Providence) 10-4, 4. Audrey Wuerffel (Harvest) 10-4.



Showcase event

Girls javelin: 5. Lauren-Marie Boswell (Bolles) 104-2.

Boys javelin: 5. Cory Grossman (Creekside) 143-2.





