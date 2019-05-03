Track and field: Area has 4 athletes claim titles; weather pushes most to Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Four area athletes brought home track and field state championships on a Friday at UNF that saw most of the action postponed due to bad weather in the area.

Bolles runner Chase Rivera won the Class 2A 800-meter run in 1 minute, 51.93 seconds. Wolfson’s Cameron Harris won the 2A long jump with a distance of 23 feet, 10.75 inches. And a duo from Bishop Snyder won 1A titles, Alana Lecointe in the shot put (41-3.25) and Jalen Chance in the long jump (23-6.25).

A glance below at area athletes who placed in the top five of the completed events Friday.

Class 3A

Girls

High jump: 5. Hannah Klein (Bartram) 5-1.75

Boys

High jump: 3. John Abate (Orange Park) 6-5.5, 4. Bryce Quiett (Middleburg) 6-3.5, 5. William Shepeard (Bartram) 6-3.5

Class 2A

Boys

800: 1. Chase Rivera (Bolles), 1:51.93

Long jump: 1. Cameron Harris (Wolfson) 23-10.75

Discus: 5. Marshall Gainer (Bolles) 150-0

Girls

Long jump: 2. Caroline Johnston (Episcopal) 19-5.5, 5. Leiya Green (Raines) 18-7.75

Class 1A

Girls

Long jump: 3. Madison Murray (Providence) 17-0

Shot put: 1. Alana Lecointe (Snyder) 41-3.25

Boys

Long jump: 1. Jalen Chance (Snyder) 23-6.25



