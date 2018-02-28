Transgender Texas Wrestler Wins Girls' State High School Title

CYPRESS, Texas - A transgender wrestler has won the Texas girls' Class 6A 110-pound division for the second year in a row.

Mack Beggs, an 18-year-old senior from Euless Trinity High School near Dallas, entered the tournament in Cypress outside of Houston with an undefeated record. He beat Chelsea Sanchez -- who he beat for the title in 2017-- in the final match Saturday.

Beggs is in the process of transitioning from female to male and taking a low-dose of testosterone. It was his steroid therapy treatments while wrestling girls that stirred a fierce debate about competitive fairness and transgender rights last season.

PIC: Euless Trinity Senior and transgender wrestler accepts medal for state win. He defeated Chelsea Sanchez by decision from Katy Morton Ranch (left). pic.twitter.com/iVgzUkoKFK — Matt Howerton (@HowertonNews) February 25, 2018

Beggs had asked to wrestle in the boys' division, but state law requires athletes to compete in the league that matches the gender on their birth certificate.

WATCH: in a dramatic finish, transgender wrestler Mack Beggs rolls out of a possible pinfall to avoid defeat and win state. Met with boos from the crowd. @wfaa pic.twitter.com/72xRpzsQGN — Matt Howerton (@HowertonNews) February 24, 2018

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.