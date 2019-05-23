Trinity Christian crushes Westminster in record fashion for softball title

VERO BEACH, Fla. - The best softball team in Class 4A? Trinity Christian, by a landslide.

Cousins Amaya and Alexis Ross put on a hitting clinic as the Conquerors won the 11th fast-pitch title in First Coast history with a record-tying 16-0 blowout of state series rival Miami Westminster Christian on Wednesday night in Vero Beach.

It was as dominant of a finale as there’s been in state fast-pitch history, matching Naples’ 16-0 win over Brandon in 1989 as the most lopsided championship game. It ended after five innings due to the mercy rule.

Every starter had a hit, most of them multiple hits. And they came from everywhere. Amaya Ross missed hitting for the cycle by a single and drove in six runs. Alexis Ross added three hits and four RBI. MacKenzie Marell followed with three hits of her own.

It was the first softball championship in program history for Trinity, and a measure of redemption against Westminster. The Conquerors were winless in three previous playoff meetings, including a 3-2 loss in the 2017 state semifinals and a 6-1 defeat in last year’s title game.

This one turned into batting practice.

After pounding out 19 hits a day earlier in a 10-3 rout of Oxbridge Academy, the bats followed with 18 hits against Westminster.

A Morgan McMillian triple in the first inning pushed two runs across in the first, and Alexis and Amaya Ross combined to knock in three runs in the second. An inside-the-park homer by Amaya Ross in the third inning put the exclamation point on the furious start and put the Conquerors up 11-0.

Pitcher Bailey Cooley followed a solid semifinal showing with a four-hitter and five strikeouts.

Fast-pitch softball state champions from the First Coast

2019, Class 4A: Trinity Christian 16, Westminster Christian 0

2017, Class 8A: Oakleaf 6, Wellington 1

2015, Class 5A: Baker County 1, Plantation American Heritage 0

2013, Class 6A: Columbia 6, Pembroke Pines Charter 2

2010, Class 1A: Eagle’s View 5, Grandview Prep 2

2009, Class 5A: Bartram Trail 1, Venice 0

2009, Class 1A: Eagle’s View 7, Canterbury 2

2008, Class 5A: Bartram Trail 4, Venice 2

2008, Class 1A: Eagle’s View 10, Lake Mary Prep 0

2006, Class 2A: Bishop Snyder 3, Hollywood Christian 1

2001, Class 4A: Clay 2, Bartow 1



