Trinity corner Fred Davis commits to Clemson

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Trinity Christian cornerback Fred Davis II committed to Clemson on Monday night.

Davis announced his college commitment on the Sports Den show on local radio station 1010 XL.

Davis (6-1, 177 pounds) had 48 tackles last season for the Conquerors, who reached the Class 5A state semifinals. He took his lone interception back for an 86-yard touchdown. Davis also had 12 passes defensed and returned a kickoff 99 yards for a score.

Davis is ranked as the No. 3 overall player in the state in the Class of 2020 by 247 Sports. He is a five-star prospect by Rivals, the only player on the First Coast to earn the top star level from a recruiting service.

Mandarin quarterback Carson Beck (Georgia), Oakleaf offensive tackle Jalen Rivers, Trinity corner Miles Brooks (Georgia Tech), Suwannee offensive tackle Josh Braun, Sandalwood quarterback Jeff Sims (Florida State) and corner Jahquez Robinson (Alabama), Columbia receiver Marquez Bell and First Coast receiver Tyree Saunders are among the state’s top recruits in the 2020 class.



