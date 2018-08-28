Two Duval county high school football games moved from Friday night

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Due to the shooting incident after the Raines football game last Friday, the Duval County School Board has announced that future games that have the potential for high attendance will be moved to Thursday afternoon or Saturday morning.

The first games affected will be this week as the Raines at First Coast game as well as Lee at Westside will both be played on Saturday morning at 10AM instead of Friday night at 7PM.

Duval County athletic director Tammy Talley also said that the remaining game time changes for the rest of the season will be announced later this week.

Stay tuned to WJXT and News4Jax for updates on this story

