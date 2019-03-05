Two former champions commit to The Players

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. - Ten years ago, Henrik Stenson raised the trophy as the winner of The Players Championship. Five years ago, Martin Kaymer celebrated his win at the same tournament.

Both will celebrate the anniversaries of their championships as the tournament returns to the month of March after committing to play in the event.

Stenson posted one of the best final rounds in the history of The Players—a 6-under 66—that helped him overcome a five-shot deficit and win by four strokes. To this day, Stenson is the only player from Sweden to win the tournament.

Kaymer’s win was marked by a record-tying 63 in his first round en route to a one-stroke victory over Ponte Vedra resident Jim Furyk. It’s no coincidence that one month after Kaymer defeated the best field in golf, he won the U.S. Open, becoming the fourth player to win both events in the same season.

The first round of The Players is scheduled for March 14, the first time in a dozen years that the tournament will be held in March after being contested in May since 2007.

