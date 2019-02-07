Tyrone Wheatley named Morgan State head football coach

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - In December the Jaguars fired running backs coach Tyrone Wheatley. His dismissal came one day after Leonard Fournette and T.J. Yeldon were sharply criticized for being disengaged from coaches and teammates during Jacksonville’s final game of the regular season.

On Thursday Wheatley was named the head football coach at Morgan State University.

"It is with great pleasure and honor that I accept the head coaching position at Morgan State University. I would like to thank President David Wilson and Mr. Scott for this incredible opportunity," Wheatley said. "I consider it a privilege to lead the young men of Morgan State using football as a vehicle to implement a continuation of development, mentorship, and productivity beyond the field and when their playing days are over. I can't wait to become united with the city of Baltimore and become woven in the fabric of the community."

Wheatley spent the previous two years as the Jaguars running backs coach. Prior to that he had stops at Syracuse University and with the Buffalo Bills.

Wheatley finished his Michigan football playing career as the program's second-leading rusher (now fifth). He was the Big Ten's "Offensive Player of the Year" in 1992, and also earned All-America honors in the 110-meter hurdles as a track athlete in 1995. He enjoyed a 10-year career in the NFL before starting his coaching career.



