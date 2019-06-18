UNF surfers top East Coast team in championship on West Coast

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The University of North Florida surf team placed second Monday in the National Scholastic Surfing Association championships in Southern California.

In the shortboard final, UNF’s Hunter Roland finished second and Charlie Current was fourth.

Jon Kaidy, president of the UNF Surf Team & Club, finished third in the men’s longboard final and Avery Aydelotte also qualified for the women’s final.

UNF finished as the best team from the Atlantic Ocean side of the country and the only East Coast school finishing in the top 10.

The UNF surf team also claimed the title of the best on the beach for the East Coast championship five years in a row, but in the West Coast NSSA championships, the Osprey team fell just short of best overall.

Finishing second place is still a huge accomplishment for the UNF Surf Team, with ranked second and third during previous national championship competitions. The waves aren’t the same on the West Coast as they are where the team is used to training.

