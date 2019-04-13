Union County's Nunu sets mark as 5 area weightlifters win 1A titles

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - It was a good day for area boys weightlifters at the Class 1A state championship in Panama City Beach.

Five lifters from the First Coast claimed individual state championships, while one of those set a state record in the process.

Union County heavyweight Agelu Nunu had a monster day, winning the state title with a record bench press. Nunu’s bench of 525 pounds set a state record.

He also had a clean and jerk of 300 pounds. His 825-pound combined total was 65 pounds in front of the state runner-up. Only eight lifters in the state tournament hit the 700-pound or higher mark. Nunu was the only lifter to reach 800.

Navarre’s Jordan Jefferson won the heavyweight division in Class 2A on Friday by 80 pounds, which was the widest margin of victory in the event this year.

Orange Park’s Zykeim Sermons had a 610-pound total to win the 183 class. Teammate David Araujo won at 199 with a 670 total, just 5 pounds in front of Baker County’s Brandon Combs. Suwannee’s Antonio White was runner-up at 219 with a 630 total.

Baker County had two state champs, Marcus Dialo at 154 (595 total) and John Green at 169 with a 610 total. The Wildcats finished as state runner-up in the team category, amassing 20 points to finish behind Citrus (34). Orange Park (14) tied for third.

Class 1A boys state weightlifting

Area lifters who finished in the top six in their weight classes are below

Weight class, Place, Lifter, School, (bench press/clean and jerk/total weight)

119: 3. Ontarriyus Reid, Palatka (210/185/395). 4. Skylar Fritz, Suwannee (195/180/375).

129: 5. Blake Bass, Union County (240/180/420). 6. DJ Duran, Baker County (215/205/420)

154: 1. Marcus Dialo, Baker County (305/290/595). 5. Tyric Oliver, Bradford (250/250/500)

169: 1. John Green, Baker County (325/285/610)

183: 1. Zykeim Sermons, Orange Park (325/285/610). 5. Wesley Morris, Ridgeview (310/285/595).

199: 1. David Araujo, Orange Park (345/325/670). 2. Brandon Combs, Baker County, 340/325/665)

219: 2. Antonio White, Suwannee (315/315/630)

238: 4. Latrell Wade, Trinity Christian (350/290/640). 5. Samuel Simmons, Bradford (370/270/640). 6. Carter Semione, Keystone Heights (335/305/640).

Heavyweight: 1. Agelu Nunu, Union County (525/300/825). 3. Pearson Toomey (375/335/710)



