Recent local MLB draft picks and how they're faring in pro ball

Former Creekside High and JU baseball star Angel Camacho.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Major League Baseball draft earlier this month saw 18 players with ties to the First Coast selected. Many of those draft picks have since signed.

News4Jax takes a look at those players and how they've done in their first few weeks of professional baseball. Players who have not signed do not have anything listed under notable.

Stats are limited at this point and several recent draft picks have yet to play for their new teams.

Round (pick) Position Player, Local tie, Affiliate, Current team, Level, Notable

3. (85) 2B Tyler Callihan, Providence, Reds, Greenville, Rookie advanced, Played in 4 games and hitting .188.

4. (124) P J.C. Flowers, FSU/Trinity Christian, Pirates

7. (207) 2B L.J. Talley, Georgia/Charlton County, Blue Jays, Lansing, Class A, Hitting .222 with 3 RBI

7. (222) P Brad Depperman, UNF, Cubs, AZL Cubs, Rookle, Has not played.

8. (237) 3B Angel Camacho, JU/Creekside, Blue Jays, Bluefield, Rookie, .Off to hot start at 444, 8 RBI, HR, 2B.

8. (255) P Zach Greene, Atlantic Coast, Yankees, GCL Yankees, Rookie, Has not played.

9. (275) OF Todd Lott, Trinity Christian, Cardinals, Johnson City, Rookie advanced, Has played in 3 games. Hitting .111.

15. (458) 2B Brett Wisely, Sandalwood, Rays, Princeton Rays, Rookie advanced, Hitting .125 in 5 games, with 4 RBI.

15. (462) P Zach Bryant, JU, Cubs, Has signed, but no stats available.

18. (538) OF Tanner Murphy, UNF/Bartram Trail, Mets, Kingsport, Rookie advanced, Hitting .154 with an RBI, 3 runs.

23. (699) P Blair Calvo, Flagler College/Nease, Rockies, Grand Junction, Rookie, Is 0-1 with a 3.60 ERA in 2 games.

24. (718) P Hunter Barco, Bolles, Mets, Intends to play at the University of Florida and not sign professionally.

25. (739) 3B/P Josh Broughton, Trinity Christian, Royals, AZL Royals, Rookie, Has not played.

26. (791) P Mark Mixon, Ponte Vedra, Dodgers, AZL Dodgers, Rookie, Has struck out a batter in one inning of work.

34. (1,030) P Alec Wisely, Sandalwood, Indians, AZL Indians, Rookie, Is 0-1 with a 13.50 ERA in 2.2 IP

35. (1,064) P Zach Rafuse, Baker County, Athletics, AZL Athletics, Rookie, Has not logged any statistics.

36. (1,067) P Chris Mauloni, JU/Oakleaf, Red Sox

40. (1,195) P Tyler Myrick, Columbia, Rangers



Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.