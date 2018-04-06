US cruises past Mexico as Jacksonville celebrates women's soccer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - On the field, the match played out as you might expect when the No. 1 ranked team in the world faced No. 25 as the United States Women's National Team defeated Mexico 4-1 Thursday night at EverBank Field.

The USWNT took a first-half lead just six minutes in when Megan Rapino created a chance with a darting run through the penalty area and sent a low bouncing cross to a sprinting Mallory Pugh, who put it away for her fourth goal of 2018.

Then the onslaught began.

In the 50th minute, Alex Morgan earned a penalty kick when she was grabbed and taken down. Morgan curled the penalty kick low and inside the post to the left of Mexico goalkeeper Bianca Henninger to give the USWNT a 2-0 lead.

Morgan then extended the lead to 3-0 when Lindsey Horan found her on the left side of the penalty area. Morgan went back post to score her second goal in a three-minute span.

Moments later, Horan found Carli Lloyd, who subbed on after Morgan's second goal, at the top of the six-yard box. Lloyd put it in the back of the net to extend the American lead. It was Lloyd's 99th international goal and the third for the Americans in four minutes.

In the stands, the atmosphere was festive and patriotic. Fans donned red, white and blue, and in a few cases, the red white and green of Mexico, as they cheered on their team in the international friendly -- the first visit by the USWNT to Jacksonville in five years.

"It's been fun," said Brenda Lloyd, whose friend purchased tickets as soon as they went on sale. "Someone stole our seats, but we're being good Americans and rooting for USA anyway."

Lloyd's friend, Stephanie Boilard, had been anticipating this match since it was announced.

"I've been a fan of the women's national team for years and it's the first I've been able to see them live," Boilard said. "I'm so excited."

The crowd, announced at 14,360, saw local star Morgan Brian play in Jacksonville for the first time as a member of the national team. The former Ponte Vedra Storm and Clay County Soccer Club is from nearby St. Simon's Island and made her second start of 2018 in her 73rd appearance for the USWNT.

The evening served as another example of the growing soccer culture in Jacksonville. While the crowd didn't approach the number that attended the men's national team's games, but those last two appearances were for a World Cup send-off, one of only three chances for fans to see the men before they left for Brazil, and a World Cup qualifier against Trinidad and Tobago. Thursday was a friendly on a school night. Still, fans, many of them girls wearing their club's soccer jerseys, turned out.

It was a chance to learn for Stella Jones, who plays for the Armada FC youth team.

"We can all see how they communicate on the field and how well they dribble and pass," Jones said.

