USWNT beats Mexico again as Carli Lloyd notches 100th career goal

HOUSTON - Three days after beating Mexico 4-1 in Jacksonville, the U.S. Women's National Team beat Mexico again, this time in Houston, 6-2 in a match that included a milestone goal for one U.S. soccer star.

Carli Lloyd, who scored her 99th career international goal Thursday, notched number 100 Sunday as part of the American sweep.

The United States wasted no time scoring the first goal of the match. In the 3rd minute, Morgan Brian passed to Megan Rapino who slotted it through for Mallory Pugh, who put it away. It was the same combination that earned the U.S. a goal in the 6th minute on Thursday.

Unlike the game in Jacksonville, Mexico responded, taking a 2-1 lead. But Lindsay Horan headed home a corner kick to tie the game 2-2 in the 25th minute. Just nine minutes later, Lloyd put away a loose ball in the box for her 100th goal for her country and game the United States a 3-2 lead.

Just before halftime, Alex Morgan scored her 10th goal in her last 13 games for the U.S., giving the Americans a 4-2 lead at the intermission. In the 64th minute, Rapino chipped the keeper on a ball that deflected well outside of the box before falling to her feet. That made it 5-2. The final goal for the No. 1 ranked team in the world was delivered by Morgan, who scored off a corner kick in the 69th minute to make it 6-2.

But it was Lloyd's 100th that gained most of the attention, including a number of Twitter congratulations from former U.S. stars.

The USWNT will next play in a two-match set of friendlies against China in Sandy, Utah on June 7 and in Cleveland on June 12.

