USWNT Head Coach Jill Ellis excited about playing in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - When the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team head coach Jill Ellis took her first look at TIAA Bank Field today, she had a very similar response.

"Look at the size of those scoreboards!"

Ellis was in town to promote the United States vs. Mexico friendly here on April 5th. Coming off of a win in the She Believes Cup this month, Ellis is in the process of taking a closer look at her roster as World Cup qualifying comes up in October.

"It is executing it how we want it to look and how we want to play," said Ellis. "We play out of a certain shape, we want to be a very proactive team. Defensively, we have a very high-pressure team and we want to see those things. You really want them to enjoy it because that's how the fans obviously enjoy it as well."

More than 18,000 enjoyed it the last time the USWNT played here in Jacksonville. In February of 2013 the United States beat Scotland 4-1 in the last time they played here. Ellis said after that match the atmosphere at then EverBank Field was fantastic. It is something that she says the players not only feel, but need during home matches.

"The home crowd is massive. They feed off if it and we have a tremendous fan base and they get really into the game. The atmosphere is very much a part of what we do and the players love it and they love to see the fans after the game."

Ellis went on to say that hopefully the fans will be happy after they play here on April 5th. Their opponent in Mexico represents not only a familiar foe, but one that Ellis and the USWNT plan on facing again later.

"Mexico is in our CONCACAF region so we know we will probably play them again in the fall in terms of trying to qualify for the World Cup. Every game we approach with the intent to win and obviously leave an imprint on our opponent."

