Watch: Jaguars safety Ronnie Harrison surprises his mom with a new car

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jaguars safety Ronnie Harrison pulled off a major surprise.

Jacksonville’s third-round pick out of Alabama last year surprised his mother with a white Range Rover this week.

Her reaction, as you can imagine, was priceless.

Harrison posted the interaction on Facebook, with the tagline, “All I Ever Dreamed Of Doing! Anybody who knows Me Knows this Woman Is My Heart! #LoveUMama #JustTheStart.”

Harrison was the 93rd pick in last year's draft. He had 32 total tackles and an interception. He played in 14 games and started eight as a rookie, but is pegged as a full-time starter in 2019.

Harrison replaced Barry Church in a Week 13 win over the Colts, and Church was later released. Tashaun Gipson was part of a salary dump this offseason by the Jaguars.





