Watch parties popping up around town for big game

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Some football fans in Jacksonville are gearing up for Sunday’s AFC Championship game between the Jaguars and Patriots by doing a little pregame celebrating and making plans for where to watch the big game.

News4Jax caught up with fans at Wicked Barley Brewing Company and asked fans what they are doing to get ready.

The Baymeadows brewing company is the official site of the Bold City Brigade watch party, and one thing's for sure: Jags fans and Pats fans are ready to rumble.

This was just the pregame warmup for the fans and compared to the guys actually playing the game, their strategy is a little different.

"I'm going to the same place I went last weekend when they beat the Steelers,” Jaguars fan Crystal Baldwin said. “I'm wearing the same outfit. I'm bringing the same things there just for luck.”

Jeff Jones, a lifelong Jacksonville resident who now lives in Washington D.C., couldn't be happier to be in town this weekend.

"I get to be in my hometown watching my home team play for a chance to go to the Super Bowl,” Jones said. “It's pretty exciting."

And don't count the Pats fans out. They're here in Jacksonville too, with their own local fan club that’s planning to watch the game at Wild Wing Cafe on the Southside.

"They are a great team,” Patriots fan Micheal Rivera said of the Jaguars. “They definitely earned their spot. They played hard all season, but it's about time they face a really tough team and that's gonna be the New England Patriots.”

Watch parties will be hosted all over town Sunday, with the one at Wicked Barley expected to be packed.

The manager told News4Jax that the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office will be directing traffic. Those who want to watch the game at Wicked Barley should arrive no later than 1:30 p.m.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.