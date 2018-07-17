Weather shortens the 2018 Jr. Angler Offshore Tournament

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The threat of weather shortened the 2018 Jr. Angler Offshore Tournament. But not before some big numbers were posted on Tuesday.

Taylor Hildum of Green Cove Springs reeled in a kingfish weighing 36.35 pounds to take first place.

Coming in with a kingfish weighing 35.6 pounds was Sophia Serrano of Jacksonville.

Third place was taken by St. Augustine’s Kendall Osborne whose kingfish tipped the scales at 32.75 pounds.

The general tournament begins on Thursday.

