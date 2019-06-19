Web.com Tour becomes Korn Ferry Tour in golf sponsor change

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Korn Ferry has signed a 10-year deal to be the title sponsor the PGA Tour’s developmental circuit tour, the two announced on Wednesday.

The Korn Ferry Tour replaces the Web.com Tour, which had been the sponsor for seven years. The Jacksonville-based Web.com was sold last year to Siris Capital Group and that company opted not to continue to sponsorship, according to the Sports Business Journal, the first to report the news.

The new deal is for 10 years.

“We welcome Korn Ferry to the PGA Tour family with today’s announcement,” said commissioner of the PGA Tour, Jay Monahan. “Our thanks to [Korn Ferry CEO] Gary Burnison and his team for a partnership that will promote Korn Ferry’s mission of helping people and organizations exceed their potential, collaborating with a Tour that has proven to identify the next generation of PGA TOUR talent over the last 30 years.”

The tour’s championship had been held in the area at Ponte Vedra Beach and Atlantic Beach from 2013-18. The deal is effective immediately, including for this week’s Wichita Open.



