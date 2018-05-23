Web.com tour championship staying in Atlantic Beach

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. - The PGA TOUR announced Wednesday that Atlantic Beach Country Club in Atlantic Beach, Florida has reached an agreement on a four-year deal to host the Web.com Tour Championship through 2021.

The 2018 Web.com Tour Championship is set to be contested the week of September 17-23.

“We are excited that Atlantic Beach Country Club will continue to host the Web.com Tour’s season ending event where 50 players will earn their PGA TOUR card,” said Web.com Tour President Dan Glod. “We feel this is the perfect location for the Web.com Tour Championship given its significance along with the commitment that the PGA TOUR and Web.com have to the North Florida area. Atlantic Beach Country Club and the entire Atlantic Beach community have embraced the Web.com Tour Championship, and we look forward to partnering together to continue making a positive impact on the community.“

“Partnering with the PGA TOUR to host this great event offers a unique and exciting opportunity for our members and guests to enjoy and cheer on future PGA TOUR stars and support the Club's mission as a positive member of the Beaches community, while supporting a number of local charities,” said Atlantic Beach Country Club President Andy Pitler. “We're excited about working with the PGA TOUR and other partners to build on the success of last year's event. Please join us!”

Web.com became the umbrella sponsor of the Tour in 2012 and solidified the home for the Web.com Tour Championship in the greater Jacksonville area, where the company is based. Keeping the tournament at Atlantic Beach Country Club for the next four years allows Web.com to have maximum community and charitable impact, while giving Northeast Florida two premier golf tournaments on the annual calendar, including THE PLAYERS Championship.

“The Web.com Tour embodies our belief that people in every profession can succeed and achieve their potential if they have determination and backing from the right team and tools,” said David L. Brown, chairman, chief executive officer and president of Web.com. “With its incredible transformation in 2015, Atlantic Beach Country Club also symbolizes the power of potential, and for that reason and many more we are thrilled they will be home to the Web.com Tour Championship for another four years.”

The inaugural Web.com Tour Championship was contested in 1993 at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club in Oregon, with the event moving to a handful of different venues over the ensuing 22 years. The tournament was held at Dye’s Valley Course at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach from 2013 through 2015 and moved to Atlantic Beach CC in 2016 when the entire TPC property went through major construction.

As the path to the PGA TOUR, the Web.com Tour awards 25 TOUR cards at the conclusion of the Regular Season, with another 25 cards awarded following the completion of the four-event, season-ending Web.com Tour Finals.

The Web.com Tour Finals open with the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship (August 20-26), and from there move to the DAP Championship (August 27 – September 2). After a week off, the Tour returns at the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco (September 10-16) and concludes at the Web.com Tour Championship. Each of the four events features a $1 million purse.

Last year, five-time PGA TOUR winner Jonathan Byrd picked up his first Web.com Tour victory in over 16 years with a final-round 4-under 67, good for a two-stroke win over Shawn Stefani and Atlantic Beach resident Sam Saunders. On Thursday of tournament week, Saunders set a new course record at the Erik Larsen re-design with an opening-round 12-under-par 59.



