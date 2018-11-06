Week 12 - Final regular season poll has Trinity Christian atop of News4Jax Super 10

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The final regular season version of the News4Jax Super 10 finds undefeated Trinity Christian atop the poll for a twelfth consecutive week.

The Conquerors are the only undefeated teams in the poll and one of two unbeaten teams in the area (St. Joseph is also undefeated). Three one-loss teams follow Trinity Christian, including Lake City Columbia, whose only loss of the year came against Trinity Christian. Raines and Lee follow Columbia. Raines only loss came in the season opener against Lee, while Lee lost to Columbia.

A final poll will be released after the playoffs are completed.

Rank Team Record This week Next 1 Trinity Christian 10-0 W at Bishop Kenny 52-10 vs. Suwanee 2 Columbia 9-1 W vs. Bolles 34-19 vs. Fletcher 3 Raines 9-1 W vs. Ribault 14-6 BYE 4 Lee 8-1 W vs. White 42-6 at Haggerty 5 Mandarin 6-4 L at Fletcher 27-20 OT vs. DeLand 6 Menendez 8-2 W at Matanzas 40-7 vs. North Marion 7 Fletcher 7-3 W vs. Mandarin 27-20 (OT) at Columbia 8 Ponte Vedra 7-3 W vs. Creekside 35-21 at Godby 9 Bartram Trail 7-3 W at Nease 54-23 ---Season complete--- 10 Baldwin 9-1 W vs. Paxon 42-7 vs. Taylor County

Others receiving votes: Baker County, Bolles, Sandalwood, Palm Coast

Voters in the poll include the News4Jax sports team as well as local media who regularly cover high school football.

Because he is also a high school football coach, Mark Brunell will not vote in the poll.

Former state championship-winning coach Joe Wiles, currently the senior associate director of athletics at Flagler College, joins Cole Pepper every Tuesday during The 10 O'Clock News to reveal and analyze the latest poll.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.