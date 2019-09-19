Week 5 high school football picks: Bartram, Bolles among winners

iStock/halbergman

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - News4Jax sports editor Justin Barney's weekly high school football predictions will be published each Thursday. All games at 7 p.m. unless indicated. District games indicated by *.

Last week: 22-11. Season: 89-31 (.742)

Friday's games

Baker County (2-1) at Suwannee (3-1), 7:30: The Wildcats have been surging since a Week 1 loss. N4J pick: Baker County 28, Suwannee 21.

Baldwin (3-1) at Episcopal (4-0): Very good game between smaller classification programs. N4J pick: Baldwin 27, Episcopal 20.

Bartram Trail (4-0) at St. Augustine (2-1): The Bears ditched their dubious history in this series last year. This year, they start their own streak in this one. N4J pick: Bartram 35, St. Augustine 13.

Bishop Kenny (1-2) at West Nassau (3-1): Warriors won with a big offense last week. N4J pick: West Nassau 27, Bishop Kenny 20.

Bolles (2-1) at Creekside (3-1): One of the best games in the area in Week 5. Bulldogs in a close one. N4J pick: Bolles 24, Creekside 23.

Branford (2-2) at Bishop Snyder (0-4): Cardinals have had a challenging start to 2019: N4J pick: Branford 35, Snyder 14.

Christ's Church (3-0) at All Saints Academy (3-0): Eagles go on the road and notch a W. N4J pick: Christ's Church 28, All Saints 20

Fernandina Beach (0-4) at Stanton (0-3), 6 p.m.: Pirates have been chipping away at a win. N4J pick: Fernandina Beach 28, Stanton 21.

First Coast (1-2) at University Christian (2-1), 6 p.m.: Back and forth on this one, but I think the Bucs get back on track in a close one. N4J pick: First Coast 35, UC 28.

Fleming Island (3-0) at Ridgeview (0-3): Golden Eagles roll in a Clay County tilt. N4J pick: Fleming Island 34, Ridgeview 7.

Fletcher (1-2) at Flagler Palm Coast (3-0): Difficult game for the Senators. N4J pick: FPC 34, Fletcher 20.

Fort White (1-2) at North Florida Educational (1-2): Indians even their record here. N4J pick: Fort White 32, NFEI 14.

Gainesville St. Francis (1-3) at Eagle's View (2-2): Warriors stay in town and pick up a win. N4J pick: Eagle's View 23, St. Francis 20.

Mandarin (2-1) at Lee (2-1), 6 p.m.: Mustangs bounce back after a thud last week. N4J pick: Mandarin 21, Lee 14.

Miami Carol City (2-2) at Trinity Christian (1-3), 7:30: Conquerors pick up a much-needed victory in a good one. N4J pick: Trinity 38, Carol City 35.

Middleburg (0-3) at Englewood (1-2), 6 p.m.: Rams looked good when I saw them a week ago, but the Broncos break through. N4J pick: Middleburg 24, Englewood 21.

Nease (0-3) at Yulee (2-2): Panthers are better than their record shows. N4J pick: Nease 30, Yulee 20.

Palatka (0-3) at Clay (0-3): Panthers were close to a win last week and get it here. N4J pick: Palatka 35, Clay 14.

Parker (1-2) at Atlantic Coast (0-3), 6 p.m.: Braves finally put it all together last week. Can they keep it going? N4J pick: Parker 35, Atlantic Coast 28.

Pierce County, Ga. (3-0) at Bradford (1-1), 7:30 p.m.: Very tough game for the Tornadoes. N4J pick: Pierce County 37, Bradford 20.

Ponte Vedra (3-0) at Menendez (2-1): Sharks avoided a road loss last week and keep up their winning ways on the road again. N4J pick: Ponte Vedra 28, Menendez 24.

Quincy Munroe (1-2) at Providence (1-1): Can the Stallions make it back-to-back victories? N4J pick: Providence 28, Munroe 20.

Raines (1-2, 1-0) at Paxon (2-2, 0-1), 6 p.m.*: Vikings get back to .500 with a district win. N4J pick: Raines 42, Paxon 7.

Ribault (0-2) at Sandalwood (3-0), 6 p.m.: Saints face a good defense, but stay on a roll. N4J pick: Sandalwood 35, Ribault 7.

St. Joseph (2-1) at Hilliard (1-3): The Flashes of St. Augustine visit the Red Flashes of Nassau County. N4J pick: St. Joseph 33, Hilliard 14.

Westside (3-1) at Orange Park (2-1): A good one here. Raiders in a close one. N4J pick: Orange Park 31, Westside 30.

White (2-1) at Oakleaf (3-1): Knights' lone loss came to the area's No. 1 team by a point. N4J pick: Oakleaf 35, White 13.

Wolfson (2-1) at Jackson (1-2), 6 p.m.: Tigers get back on track. N4J pick: Jackson 27, Wolfson 14.



Others

Warner Christian (1-1) over St. Johns Country Day (1-1)

Port Orange Atlantic (2-0) over Matanzas (1-2)

Union County (2-2) over Tavares (1-2), 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.