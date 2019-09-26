Week 6 high school football picks: Make-or-break time for some teams

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - News4Jax sports editor Justin Barney's weekly high school football predictions will be published each Thursday. All games at 7 p.m. unless indicated. District games indicated by *.

Last week: 24-7. Season: 113-38 (.748)

Atlantic Coast (0-4, 0-1) at Fletcher (1-3, 0-1), 6 p.m.*: One of a few district elimination games in Week 6. N4J pick: Fletcher 31, Atlantic Coast 21

Bell (2-3) at Interlachen (3-1): How about those Rams? N4J pick: Interlachen 27, Bell 20

Bolles (3-1) at Palatka (1-3): Bulldogs stretch their winning streak to four. N4J pick: Bolles 29, Palatka 20

Cedar Creek Christian (1-3) at Providence (2-1): A tossup in this one. I'll stick with the Stallions, who have won two in a row. N4J pick: Providence 28, Cedar Creek 21

Christ's Church (4-0) at Bishop Snyder (0-5): Eagles won a big one last week and move to 5-0 here. N4J pick: Christ's Church 37, Snyder 13

Columbia (4-0, 0-0) at Gainesville (0-4, 0-0)*: Tigers get an easy win in their district opener. N4J pick: Columbia 37, Gainesville 14

Crescent City (2-1) at Episcopal (4-1): Another challenging game for the Eagles. N4J pick: Crescent City 30, Episcopal 21

Eagle's View (3-2) at North Florida Educational (1-3), 6 p.m.: Warriors get back-to-back wins. N4J pick: Eagle's View 33, NFEI 20

Englewood (1-3, 0-0) at St. Augustine (2-2, 0-0)*: Yellow Jackets are probably slight favorites in the District 3-6A race and they get out on the right foot here. N4J pick: St. Augustine 35, Englewood 13

Flagler Palm Coast (4-0, 1-0) at Orange City University (3-0, 1-0)*: Tricky game for the Bulldogs. N4J pick: FPC 28, University 21

Fleming Island (4-0, 1-0) at Creekside (3-2, 1-0)*: One of the better games of Week 6 and it has major implications in the District 2-7A race. N4J pick: Creekside 31, Fleming Island 28

Fort White (2-2) at Taylor County (3-2): Indians notch a road win and get over .500. N4J pick: Fort White 22, Taylor County 14

Gainesville Buchholz (2-2, 1-0) at First Coast (1-3, 0-1), 6 p.m.*: Bobcats come to the Shipyard and leave with a win. N4J pick: Buchholz 27, First Coast 20

Gainesville Eastside (1-3, 0-1) at Clay (0-4, 0-1)*: Blue Devils still in search of their first win. N4J pick: Eastside 27, Clay 20

Jackson (2-2) at Fernandina Beach (1-4): The Tigers have a very challenging closing stretch, but get a victory here. N4J pick: Jackson 31, Fernandina Beach 14

Keystone Heights (3-0) at St. Joseph (2-2): Indians stay perfect with a win in St. Augustine. N4J pick: Keystone Heights 38, St. Joseph 10

Middleburg (1-3, 0-0) at Lee (3-1, 0-0), 6 p.m.*: General have found their stride after Week 1. N4J pick: Lee 37, Middleburg 14

Nease (1-3, 0-1) at Mandarin (2-2, 0-1), 6 p.m.*: Loser here is in serious trouble in the District 1-8A battle. N4J pick: Mandarin 31, Nease 20

Oakleaf (4-1, 0-0) at Sandalwood (3-1, 1-0), 6 p.m.*: Knights are the presumptive favorites in District 1-8A and hurdle one obstacle this week. N4J pick: Oakleaf 31, Sandalwood 20

Orange Park (2-2, 1-0) at Ridgeview (0-4, 0-0)*: Raiders and Menendez are the District 5-5A frontrunners. N4J pick: Orange Park 21, Ridgeview 14

Pahokee (1-3) at Trinity Christian (2-3), 7:30 p.m.: After running clocking Carol City last week, Conquerors make it two in a row. N4J pick: Trinity 38, Pahokee 20

Ponte Vedra (4-0, 0-0) at Matanzas (1-3, 0-0)*: Sharks have been living on the edge the last two weeks and that continues. N4J pick: Ponte Vedra 27, Matanzas 24

Ribault (1-2, 0-0) at Yulee (2-3, 1-0)*: To say I whiffed last week on Ribault would be an understatement. N4J pick: Ribault 28, Yulee 14

Stanton (0-4) at Baldwin (4-1), 6 p.m.: Indians are in line for a very, very good season. N4J pick: Baldwin 42, Stanton 14

Tallahassee Rickards (1-4, 0-0) at Suwannee (3-2, 0-0) 7:30 p.m.*: Bulldogs end a two-game slide. N4J pick: Suwannee 28, Rickards 14

University Christian (3-1) at Bradford (1-2), 7:30 p.m.: A challenging road trip, but this UC team has the makings of a crew that will play on until December. N4J pick: UC 27, Bradford 21

Westside (4-1, 0-0) at Baker County (3-1, 1-0)*: Tricky game to call, but I'm leaning to the host team taking a firm lead in the district standings. N4J pick: Baker County 28, Westside 21

White (2-2, 0-1) at Bishop Kenny (1-3, 0-1)*: Commanders have hit some bumps in the road since a 2-0 start, but they get right this week. N4J pick: White 30, Bishop Kenny 14

Wolfson (2-2) at Hilliard (2-3): Red Flashes picked up a big win last week and get another here. N4J pick: Hilliard 22, Wolfson 19



Others (home teams in bold)

Bronson (3-2) over St. Johns Country Day (2-1)

Merritt Island Christian (1-3) over Joshua Christian (0-4)

Union County (2-3) over Hamilton County (0-5), 7:30 p.m.



