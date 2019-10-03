Week 7 high school football picks: Bartram, Parker, Raines get big wins

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - News4Jax sports editor Justin Barney's weekly high school football predictions will be published each Thursday. All games at 7 p.m. unless indicated. District games indicated by an *.

Last week: 22-10. Season: 135-48 (.738)

THURSDAY

Lee (4-1) at Ribault (1-3), 6 p.m.: Generals have really turned things around after Week 1, while the Trojans remain a team that has been difficult to figure out. N4J pick: Lee 24, Ribault 13

Trinity Christian (3-3) at Miami Booker T. Washington (4-2): The Conquerors have big back-to-back victories and get over a major hurdle on the road. N4J pick: Trinity 33, Washington 30



FRIDAY

Atlantic Coast (0-5) at White (3-2): The Commanders have faded a bit since their 2-0 start, but they're still a very solid team with eyes on a playoff berth. N4J pick: White 28, Atlantic Coast 21

Baldwin (5-1) at Jackson (2-3), 6 p.m.: I've been wrong in picking both of these teams this year. I think I'm right this week though. N4J pick: Baldwin 35, Jackson 14

Bartram Trail (5-0) at Ponte Vedra (5-0): A Super 10 matchup, but I think it's the Bears who emerge with a win. N4J pick: Bartram Trail 35, Ponte Vedra 20

Bolles (4-1) at Melbourne Central Catholic (1-3): I don't think the Bulldogs lose again in the regular season. N4J pick: Bolles 34, Melbourne Central 21

Branford (3-3) at Hilliard (2-4): Red Flashes have been another tough team to figure out. N4J pick: Hilliard 28, Branford 21

Clay (0-5) at University Christian (4-1), 7:30 p.m.: Don't be fooled by Clay's winless record, this is still a tricky game for Super 10 No. 10 UC. The Christians have already shown that they can knock off bigger programs. N4J pick: UC 28, Clay 14

Columbia (5-0) at Madison County (5-1), 7:30 p.m.: One of the best games in the state this week. N4J pick: Columbia 29, Madison County 27

Crescent City (2-2) at Keystone Heights (4-0), 7:30 p.m.: A good matchup here, but the Indians stay perfect. N4J pick: Keystone Heights 30, Crescent City 20

Episcopal (5-1) at Cedar Creek Christian (1-4): What a win by the Eagles last week. They win big here. N4J pick: Episcopal 35, Cedar Creek 7

Flagler Palm Coast (5-0) at St. Augustine (3-2): Very good non-district matchup. N4J pick: FPC 35, St. Augustine 21

Fletcher (2-3) at Nease (1-4): Senators looked good last week against Atlantic Coast, although I do think Nease is better than its record indicates. N4J pick: Fletcher 33, Nease 21

Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas (4-0) at Mandarin (3-2): Much respect to the Mustangs for getting this matchup. N4J pick: Aquinas 38, Mandarin 13

Interlachen (4-1) at Taylor (2-2): What a season it's been for the Rams. N4J pick: Interlachen 34, Taylor 20

Menendez (2-2) at Englewood (1-4), 6 p.m.: Current Rams coach JD Stalvey is a former Falcons player. Good to see a matchup like this between Duval and St. Johns teams who don't normally play. N4J pick: Menendez 35, Englewood 14

North Florida Educational (2-3) at Wolfson (3-2), 6 p.m.: Wolfpack continue to close in on their best win total in what feels like a lifetime. One more big win here. N4J pick: Wolfson 35, NFEI 21

Orange Park (4-2) at Bishop Kenny (1-4): Raiders won a defensive battle last week. N4J pick: Orange Park 22, Kenny 13

Palatka (1-4) at Suwannee (3-3), 7:30 p.m.: Bulldogs get back up over .500. N4J pick: Suwannee 31, Palatka 30

Parker (2-2, 1-0) at Baker County (3-2, 1-1)*: A game I've gone back and forth on. The Braves have shown drastic improvement and stay in the hunt for the district title with a minor upset here. N4J pick: Parker 28, Baker County 27

Paxon (1-4) at Fernandina Beach (2-4): The Pirates have really turned things around after a slow start. N4J pick: Fernandina Beach 28, Paxon 20

Providence (3-1) at St. Joseph (2-3): The surging Stallions have won three straight and get a jump up in competition this week. N4J pick: Providence 28, St. Joseph 20

Quincy Munroe (1-4) at Christ's Church (5-0): Eagles remain one of area's few unbeatens. N4J pick: Christ's Church 28, Munroe 7

Ridgeview (0-5) at Middleburg (1-4): Clay County clash goes to the Broncos. N4J pick: Middleburg 31, Ridgeview 24

Sandalwood (3-2) at Raines (2-2), 6 p.m.: Vikings pick up their biggest win of the season. N4J pick: Raines 28, Sandalwood 21

West Nassau (4-1) at Bradford (1-3), 7:30 p.m.: Warriors keep on keeping on. N4J pick: West Nassau 20, Bradford 13

Yulee (3-3) at New Smyrna Beach (4-2): What a win for the Hornets last week. Going to be more difficult to do that at NSB. N4J pick: New Smyrna Beach 24, Yulee 10

Others (home team in bold)

Eagle's View (3-3) over Ocala St. John Lutheran (0-3-1)

Lake Howell (3-2) over Matanzas (1-4)

Ocala Trinity Catholic (5-1) over Fort White (2-3)

St. Johns Country Day (2-2) over Merritt Island Christian

Union County (3-3) over Santa Fe (2-4)



