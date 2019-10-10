Week 8 high school football picks: Oakleaf, Raines get Ws

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - News4Jax sports editor Justin Barney's weekly high school football predictions will be published each Thursday. All games at 7 p.m. unless indicated. District games indicated by an *.

Last week: 27-4. Season: 162-52 (.757)

THURSDAY

Ridgeview (0-6, 0-0) at Gainesville Eastside (2-4, 0-1), 7:30*: Panthers have been close at times this season, but win still eludes them. N4J pick: Eastside 23, Ridgeview 14

FRIDAY

Bishop Kenny (1-5, 0-2) at Westside (5-1, 2-0), 6 p.m.*: Wolverines are in the driver's seat in District 3-5A and has to play from the front from here on out. N4J pick: Westside 31, Kenny 14

Bishop Snyder (0-6) at Cedar Creek Christian (1-5): Saints get another in the win column. N4J pick: Cedar Creek 28, Snyder 20

Columbia (6-0, 1-0) at Lee (4-2, 1-0), 6 p.m.*: Generals have caused Tigers all kinds of problems, but I think this is a special Columbia team. N4J pick: Columbia 33, Lee 20

Creekside (3-3, 1-1) at Atlantic Coast (1-5, 0-2), 6 p.m.*: Stingrays upset White last week for their first win after a handful of close calls. Knights are in pursuit of a playoff berth in Region 1-7A. N4J pick: Creekside 33, Atlantic Coast 21

Eagle's View (4-3) at Leesburg First Academy (3-3): Warriors go on the road and pick up a win. N4J pick: Eagle's View 24, First Academy 17

Englewood (1-6, 0-1) at Ponte Vedra (5-1, 1-0)*: Sharks are on a collision course for a district title showdown against St. Augustine. N4J pick: Ponte Vedra 38, Englewood 14

Fernandina Beach (3-4) at West Nassau (5-1): A Nassau County showdown that has gained some momentum with the Pirates' recent success. N4J pick: West Nassau 34, Fernandina Beach 14

Fleming Island (5-0, 2-0) at First Coast (1-4, 0-2), 6 p.m.: Golden Eagles are going unbeaten in the regular season. N4J pick: Fleming Island 33, First Coast 14

Fletcher (3-3, 1-1) at Gainesville Buchholz (4-2, 2-0), 7:30 p.m.*: Bobcats stay in contention for the District 2-7A crown. N4J pick: Buchholz 31, Fletcher 27

Fort White (2-4) at Baldwin (6-1), 6 p.m.: Indians have quietly become one of the best smaller schools in the area. N4J pick: Baldwin 33, Fort White 14

Foundation Academy (6-1) at University Christian (5-1): Curious about this one in a matchup of two of the better teams in 2A. N4J pick: UC 28, Foundation 20

Gainesville (0-6, 0-1) at Middleburg (2-4, 0-1)*: Broncos earn their first district win of the season. N4J pick: Middleburg 27, Gainesville 19

Gainesville P.K. Yonge (2-4) at Bradford (1-4), 7:30 p.m.: Tornadoes have lost some tough, close games this season. They get one back here. N4J pick: Bradford 19, PK Yonge 17

Halifax Academy (3-4) at Hilliard (3-3): Red Flashes move over .500 with a victory. N4J pick: Hilliard 27, Halifax 20

Jackson (2-4) at Episcopal (6-1): Should be a tough, physical game for the Eagles. N4J pick: Episcopal 33, Jackson 20

Keystone Heights (5-0) at Wildwood (3-3): The Indians have been on a tear. It continues this week. N4J pick: Keystone 24, Wildwood 14

Mandarin (3-3, 1-1) at Oakleaf (5-1, 1-0), 7 p.m.*: Knights getting closer and closer to the 1-8A title. N4J pick: Oakleaf 31, Mandarin 21

Matanzas (1-5, 0-1) at St. Augustine (3-3, 1-0)*: Yellow Jackets lost a heartbreaker last week, but win big here. N4J pick: St. Augustine 28, Matanzas 7

Menendez (3-2, 1-0) at Clay (0-6, 0-1)*: Falcons keep pace in District 5-5A race. N4J pick: Menendez 32, Clay 14

Nease (1-5, 0-2) at Bartram Trail (6-0, 1-0)*: Bears showed their grit last week in a comeback against Ponte Vedra. N4J pick: Bartram 34, Nease 14

North Florida Educational (2-4) at Legacy Charter (6-0): Tough one on the road for NFEI. N4J pick: Legacy 35, NFEI 20

Orange Park (4-2) at Baker County (3-3): OP keeps stacking wins together. N4J pick: Orange Park 23, Baker County 21

Parker (3-2, 2-0) at White (3-3, 1-1), 6 p.m.*: Braves, like Westside, are playing with a District 3-5A title in mind. They can't afford a slip up here. N4J pick: Parker 27, White 20

Paxon (2-4, 0-1) at Stanton (0-5, 0-1), 6 p.m.*: Brain Bowl 2019 goes to the Golden Eagles. N4J pick: Paxon 34, Stanton 14

Providence (4-1) at Christ's Church (6-0): Stallions are surging and Eagles are unbeaten. Good one here. N4J pick: Christ's Church 27, Providence 21

St. Joseph (2-4) at Deltona Trinity Christian (2-4): Tough road game for the Flashes. N4J pick: Trinity 26, St. Joseph 20

Santa Fe (3-3) at Palatka (1-5): Panthers have dropped some tough games this season. N4J pick: Santa Fe 32, Palatka 20

Seminole (6-0, 1-0) at Flagler Palm Coast (6-0, 2-0)*: District 2-8A showdown for the Super 6 No. 5 Bulldogs. N4J pick: Seminole 26, Flagler Palm Coast 20

Suwannee (4-3, 0-0) at Wakulla (7-0, 1-0) 7:30 p.m.*: District opener for the Bulldogs is a test. N4J pick: Wakulla 31, Suwannee 13

Trinity Christian (3-4) at Colquitt County, Ga. (5-1), 8 p.m.: Trinity's weekly brutal assignment gets perhaps its most challenging game of the season. N4J pick: Colquitt 34, Trinity 21

Umatilla (1-5) at Crescent City (2-3), 7:30 p.m.: Raiders pick up a W at home. N4J pick: Crescent City 28, Umatilla 7

West Oaks (1-4) at Joshua Christian (1-4): Joshua earns its second win of the season in a close one. N4J pick: Joshua Christian 28, West Oaks 26

Wolfson (4-2) at Interlachen (4-2): Tossup on this one, but I'll take the host Rams. N4J pick: Interlachen 31, Wolfson 30

SATURDAY

Raines (3-2) at Ribault (2-3), 2 p.m.*: Northwest Classic is always a good one. Defense will reign in this one. N4J pick: Raines 16, Ribault 14

