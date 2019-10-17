Week 9 football picks: Bartram, Raines will earn district titles

Raines running back Nigel Smith carries the ball in the Northwest Classic against Ribault. (Gary Lloyd McCullough, For News4Jax)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - News4Jax sports editor Justin Barney's weekly high school football predictions will be published each Thursday. All games at 7 p.m. unless indicated. District games indicated by an *.

Last week: 18-17. Season: 180-69 (.723).

THURSDAY

Atlantic Coast (2-5, 1-2) at First Coast (1-5, 0-3), 6 p.m.: Stingrays have turned things around significantly in the second half of the season. N4J pick: Atlantic Coast 29, First Coast 22

Bishop Snyder (1-6) at Wolfson (5-2), 6 p.m.: Wolfpack is in the midst of its best season in what feels like a lifetime. N4J pick: Wolfson 34, Snyder 6

Episcopal (7-1) at Paxon (2-5), 6 p.m.: Eagles are on a tear and roll over the Golden Eagles. N4J pick: Episcopal 35, Paxon 13

Jackson (2-5) at Englewood (1-6), 6 p.m.: Tigers have had a letdown season after a strong 2018. They get back on track here. N4J pick: Jackson 31, Englewood 14

Lee (5-2) at Trinity Christian (3-5), 7:30 p.m.: Back and forth I've gone on this game. Trinity's season is on the line if it doesn't win out. N4J pick: Trinity 31, Lee 30

Middleburg (2-5) at Parker (4-2), 6 p.m.: Braves have won four straight and should get a winner-take-all game next week. Broncos got starched by 48 to a winless team last week. N4J pick: Parker 35, Middleburg 7

Stanton (1-5, 1-1) at Ribault (2-4, 0-2), 6 p.m.: Trojans bounce back after a tough Northwest Classic loss. N4J pick: Ribault 35, Stanton 7

Yulee (3-4, 2-0) at Raines (4-2, 3-0), 6 p.m.: Vikings win the district title here. N4J pick: Raines 34, Yulee 14

FRIDAY

Baldwin (7-1) at University Christian (6-1), 7:30 p.m.: Could this be the game of the night? Has the makings of a great one. N4J pick: UC 32, Baldwin 27

Bartram Trail (7-0, 2-0) at Oakleaf (5-2, 1-1): Bears will sew up District 1-8A on the road, and a Mandarin win over Sandalwood. N4J pick: Bartram 33, Oakleaf 24.

Bradford (2-4) at Palatka (2-5): Evenly matched game and should be a good one. N4J pick: Bradford 19, Palatka 14

Bronson (4-3) at Christ's Church (6-1): Eagles bounce back after loss last week. N4J pick: Christ's Church 28, Bronson 21

Cedar Creek Christian (1-6) at Eagle's View (4-4): Warriors pick up win No. 5. N4J pick: Eagle's View 34, Cedar Creek 12

Clay (0-7) at Bolles (5-1), 7:30 p.m.: Bulldogs run winning streak to six. N4J pick: Bolles 38, Clay 14

Creekside (3-4, 1-2) at Fletcher (4-3, 2-1), 6 p.m.: A very important game for the Senators, who find themselves just outside the playoff bubble. N4J pick: Fletcher 31, Creekside 24

Delray Beach Atlantic (4-2) at Columbia (6-1), 7:30 p.m.: Did last week show the Tigers' vulnerabilities? I don't think I'd go that far. N4J pick: Columbia 35, Atlantic 29

Gainesville Buchholz (4-3, 2-1) at Fleming Island (6-0, 3-0), 7:30: Probably the most challenging game this season for the Golden Eagles. N4J pick: Fleming 21, Buchholz 20

Hawthorne (5-2) at Union County (3-4), 7:30 p.m.: Tigers need wins to stay in playoff conversation. N4J pick: Hawthorne 30, Union County 20

Hilliard (4-3) at Fernandina Beach (3-5): This is a big one for the Red Flashes. N4J pick: Fernandina Beach 29, Hilliard 22

Interlachen (4-3) at Branford (4-4), 7:30 p.m.: Rams couldn't get by Wolfson last week, but they bounce back here. N4J pick: Interlachen 24, Branford 20

Keystone Heights (5-1) at Taylor (3-3): Indians bounce back from their first loss. N4J pick: Keystone 28, Taylor 20

Mandarin (4-3, 2-1) at Sandalwood (3-3, 1-1), 7 p.m. (ESPNU): Mustangs got right back in to the playoff picture last week. This one's a national game. N4J pick: Mandarin 33, Sandalwood 21

North Florida Educational (3-4) at Chiefland (4-4), 7:30 p.m.: Very tempted to pick NFEI, but I'll default to the home team in this one. N4J pick: Chiefland 34, NFEI 27

Ocala West Port (1-6, 0-3) at Flagler Palm Coast (6-1, 2-1): Bulldogs bounce back strong after their first loss of the season. N4J pick: FPC 44, West Port 7

Orange Park (4-3, 2-0) at Gainesville Eastside (2-5, 1-2), 7:30: Raiders stay perfect in district play. N4J pick: Orange Park 27, Eastside 20

Ridgeview (1-6, 1-0) at Menendez (4-2, 2-0): Panthers won last week and the Falcons survived. N4J pick: Menendez 27, Ridgeview 13

St. Augustine (4-3) at Nease (1-6, 0-3): Panthers have won five games in this rivalry, but won't add a sixth this year. N4J pick: St. Augustine 30, Nease 14

West Nassau (6-1) at Baker County (4-3): A challenging game for the Warriors, who try and hang on to the top seed in Region 1-4A. N4J pick: West Nassau 26, Baker County 21

White (3-4, 1-2) at Westside (6-1, 2-0), 6 p.m.: Commanders are in spoiler role at this point? Will it be enough? N4J pick: Westside 27, White 14

Others (home team in bold)

Aucilla Christian (7-0) over Joshua Christian (1-5)

Crescent City (3-3) over Zephyrhills Christian (5-2)

Fort White (2-5) over P.K. Yonge (2-5)

Matanzas (1-6) over Lyman (0-7)

St. Johns Country Day (2-3) over Georgia Christian (1-7)

