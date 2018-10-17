Week 9: Mandarin back in Super 10

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Only one high school team ranked in the News4Jax Super 10 poll lost last week, allowing for little change in the high school football rankings.

With three weeks left in the regular season, Trinity Christian remains the unanimous pick at No. 1, followed by Lake City Columbia, Raines, Lee and Menendez.

Mandarin, winner is over previously-ranked Sandalwood, returned to the poll this week.

Voters in the poll include the News4Jax sports team as well as local media who regularly cover high school football. Because he is also a high school football coach, Mark Brunell will not vote in the poll.

Former state championship-winning coach Joe Wiles, currently the senior associate director of athletics at Flagler College, joins us every Tuesday during The 10 O'Clock News to reveal and analyze the latest poll.

