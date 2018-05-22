West Nassau softball advances to 5A state title game

VERO BEACH, Fla. - Timely pitching and hitting on the field have gotten the West Nassau Warriors softball team to the 5A state championship game. Unfortunately, the weather off the field has been anything but timely.

In a game that was delayed more than four hours due to rain in the Vero Beach area, West Nassau punched their ticket to the 5A state final after a 4-1 win over Keystone Heights. It is the second time since 2015 that the Warriors have a chance to bring a state softball title back to Callahan

Thanks to an Ashleigh Jennings run in the first inning, Keystone Heights took an early lead over the Warriors. However, a four-run second inning highlighted by a 2-RBI base hit by Hope Epps gave starting pitcher Skylar Whitty more than enough of a lead.

Whitty pitched all seven innings, striking out 10 and allowing just one run on 3 hits.

Playing with little sleep due to a Monday night bus ride to Vero Beach from graduation that night and playing without their head coach Randalyn Bryant, who gave birth to a baby girl yesterday, West Nassau now awaits the winner of the other 5A state semifinal between Coral Springs Charter and Hardee to see who they will face in the championship game.

The date and time of that game is to be determined due to schedule conflicts from the rain in the area.

