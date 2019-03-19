What could Mike Trout buy with $430 million? Here's a few suggestions

Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels lines out in the spring training game against the Texas Rangers at Tempe Diablo Stadium on Feb. 28, 2019 in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images)

If you haven’t heard, Mike Trout is getting a lot of money from the Angels.

How much? Twelve years, roughly $430 million, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the richest contract in professional sports.

Some things to think about.

According to Robert Raiola, director of sports and entertainment at PKF O’Connor Davies, Trout will make $191,622 for every in-season day on the baseball calendar.

Also from Raiola, if Trout lived in California — he lives in New Jersey — he would pay more in taxes ($216 million) than he would actually earn ($214 million).

Let's have some fun and see what Trout could get with that $430 million. We won't bother with the taxes.

• Buy every Powerball combination. Total cost: $584,402,676.

According to Business Insider, there are 292,201,338 possible combinations for the Powerball lottery. Tickets are $2 apiece, so Trout would need a bit more cash to cover every possibility. The jackpot is at $550,000,000 right now and I’m sure will grow even more before Wednesday’s drawing. He'd probably wind up breaking even, so not a wise choice.

• Buy the top 50 properties listed on the First Coast.

On Realtor.com today, that would cost $191,519, 400. He'd have more than $238 million left to explore other areas of the country.

• Buy new iPhones for everyone in St. Johns County.

Trout could buy 296,756 iPhone Xs Max's, the 512 gb variety. That would get every St. Johns County resident (243,812, according to the 2017 US census) a brand new iPhone. And he'd have plenty of iPhones left over, too.

• Buy an island.

There are currently 632 private islands for sale on privateislandonline.com.

Trout could have his pick, from the 110-ace Rangyai Island off the coast of Thailand for $160,000,000, to something a little easier on the budget like the 18-acre Scabby Island for $499,000 off the coast of Maine. Plenty to choose from for Trout, who could buy any island he wanted.

Unfortunately, Big Trout Island in Michigan was recently taken off the market, but Big Trout Island 2 is still for sale.

• Buy a yacht.

Shad Khan’s yacht, the Kismet, is the most recognizable name for local yacht aficionados, a 312-foot vessel that is estimated at $200 million. So, Trout could comfortably buy one, and, still have plenty of money left for his staff.

If buying a yacht is out, Trout could rent Khan’s yacht for a few weeks during the offseason. It’s $1.2 million a week to rent the Kismet in the winter.

• Buy an NHL team.

Granted, it’s not baseball and NFL and MLB teams are too rich for Trout’s wallet, but he could invest in an NHL team. According to Forbes’ latest team valuations, eight NHL teams are $430 million or less.

The Arizona Coyotes ($290 million) are at the bottom of the list. Trout could buy the Coyotes, or the Florida Panthers ($295 million) and have some spare change left.

• Invest in Amazon. Heavily.

The mammoth company was trading at $1,760.82 a share on Tuesday. If Trout wanted to rub stock elbows with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, he could buy 244,193 shares of Amazon, and, probably get free Prime thrown in.

Cost without broker’s fees or any other transaction charges: $429,979,918.26.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.