What to look for Friday at the Players

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. - For Friday's second round of The Players, the tee times flip. Those who played in the morning can expect more difficult scoring conditions Friday afternoon.

Some key tee times to consider for Friday:

Masters champion Patrick Reed, playing with John Rahm and Hideki Matuyama, will begin their second rounds off the 10th tee at 8:05 a.m. At 8:16 a.m., 2016 winner Jason Day, 2009 Players champion Henrick Stenson and 2008 champion Sergio Garcia tee off. They are followed at 8:27 a.m. by the grouping of Phil Mickelson, winner in 2007, 2015 champion Rickie Fowler, and two-time winner Tiger Woods.

In the afternoon, the featured groups include the trio of Bubba Watson (68), Dustin Johnson (66) and Brooks Koepka (70), who will go off the first tee at 1:30 p.m. They will be followed by defending champion Si Woo Kim (67), 2004 winner Adam Scott (69) and 2014 champ Martin Kaymer (71) at 1:41 p.m. Then, at 1:52 p.m., the last three winners of the FedEx Cup go off No. 10, Rory McIlroy (71), Justin Thomas (73) and Jordan Spieth (75).

First round co-leader Webb Simpson begins his second round at 1:08 p.m. off the first tee. Another co-leader, Alex Noren, goes off at 2:14 p.m. Among the players who shot 66 in the afternoon, Chesson Hadley is in the second group to go off at 7:21 a.m. Patrick Cantlay tees off of the first at 8:16 a.m.

"I'm sure the golf course will play a good amount faster tomorrow," Simpson said. "The wind will be up, I'm sure. But that's kind of what we're used to seeing here. This morning it was more an anomaly TPC Sawgrass to play low winds and soft greens. So it will probably be a little different tomorrow."

The course gave up 23 eagles in the first round, the most in a single round at The Players. When the first round sees scores go low, typically, the PGA Tour will instruct the grounds crew to make the greens firmer for the second round. With the kind of control over the course that now exists with the subterranean technology, the course can basically be set up any way the grounds crew wants. However, based on the location of the Friday pins, Tiger Woods said he thinks someone could go low again.

"We see the dots (for Friday pin placements) out there as we're walking around it. The majority of them are accessible," Woods said. "There are a few difficult ones, but then again, there's a lot of birdie holes out there tomorrow, and if it stays calm in the morning, you'll see a bunch of guys go low. I think tomorrow is supposed to be the hottest day of the week, and if that's the case, again, the golf ball is going to be going forever. So this golf course won't be playing very long."

Expect a tougher scoring day on Friday.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.