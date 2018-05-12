What to look for Saturday at The Players

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. - Saturday's third round of The Players Championship will feature 80 players who made the cut and they'll all be chasing Webb Simpson, who tied the course record Friday with a 63.

Simpson closed out the second round with a five stroke lead and he and Charl Schwartzel will be the last group to tee off. Here are some tee times for some notable players:

J.J. Henry and Nick Taylor at 8:10 a.m., first group to tee off

Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth at 8:20 a.m.

Jacksonville Beach native Ryan Blaum and Brian Gay at 8:30 a.m.

Tiger Woods and Mackenzie Hughes at 9 a.m.

Reigning Masters champion Patrick Reed and Adam Hadwin at 11:50 a.m.

Ian Poulter and Bubba Watson at 12:20 p.m.

Ponte Vedra Beach resident Billy Horschel and Jon Rahm at 1:20 p.m.

Dustin Johnson and Adam Scott at 1:30 p.m.

Webb Simpson and Charl Schwartzel at 2:40 p.m.

Expect scoring conditions to be more difficult than they have been the first two rounds.

Also note that Saturday parking is sold out. If you are going to the tournament and do not have a parking pass already, you will not be able to park at the course.

