What to look for Thursday at The Players

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. - The first round of The Players Championship tees off at 7:10 a.m. Thursday. Here's what to look for at the Stadium Course.

Superstars

In both the morning and afternoon, there are three featured groups who will tee off consecutively.

In the morning, starting at 8:05 a.m., the trio of Bubba Watson, Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka will go off the 10th tee. They will be followed by defending champion Si Woo Kim, 2004 winner Adam Scott and 2014 champ Martin Kaymer at 8:16 a.m. Then, at 8:27 a.m., the last three winners of the FedEx Cup go off No. 10, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth.

Among the afternoon tee times, three trios will take center stage. At 1:30 p.m., Masters champion Patrick Reed, playing with John Rahm and Hideki Matuyama, will begin their rounds off the first tee. At 1:41 p.m., 2016 winner Jason Day, 2009 Players champion Henrick Stenson and 2008 Champion Sergio Garcia tee off. They are followed at 1:52 p.m. by the grouping of Phil Mickelson, winner in 2007, 2015 Champion Rickie Fowler, and two-time winner Tiger Woods.

The last group figures to have the biggest following. It's the first time that Woods and Mickelson have played together at The Players since 2001 when Woods won his first title.

Locals

If you want to follow a golfer who makes his home on the First Coast, Jacksonville Beach native Bud Cauley tees off the first tee at 7:21 a.m along with Harold Varner, who is moving back to the area. In the next roup, Jacksonville Beach resident Ryan Blaum tees off at 7:32 a.m. Jonas Blixt and David Lingmerth, Swedes who both reside in Jacksonville Beach also have morning tee times. Blixt goes off the first at 8:05 a.m, Lingmerth at 8:38 a.m. Australian-born Cameron Smith, who also lives in Jacksonville Beach, tees off at 8:38 a.m from the first tee.

Also in the morning, former Jacksonville University star Russell Knox, who lives in Ponte Vedra Beach, goes off the 10th tee at 8:49 a.m. Another Ponte Vedra Beach resident, former Gator Billy Horschel, begins his first round Thursday at 1:19 p.m. off the first tee.

Former champions

Aside from the aforementioned former winners, past champions Matt Kuchar (2012) plays with Horschel and Brandt Snedeker at 1:19 p.m. from the first tee.

