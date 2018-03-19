What's next for Jaguars' off-season moves?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jaguars added at least two starters and another virtual starter in the opening week of free agency, but at least one starting position is still undetermined.

With the draft over a month away, the Jaguars could still address some roster depth between now and April 26, when the first round is held.

The two most obvious areas of need are the linebacker spot that was vacated by the retirement of Paul Posluszny and the backup quarterback position. The good news is that the linebacker position is more of a part-time starter, because last year the Jaguars spent more defensive snaps in nickle, with two linebackers on the field, than they did in base, with three linebackers.

There is also the matter of the backup quarterback. With Chad Henne signing with Kansas City, Blake Bortles is the only quarterback on the roster. They'll need to add at least one more. I suspect that they will use a draft pick on a quarterback, although likely not a first round pick.

Here's a way-too-early look at how the Jaguars depth chart may look:

Offense (* indicates projected starter)

Wide Receivers-*Marqise Lee, *Donte Moncrief, Keelan Cole, Dede Westbrook, Jaydon Mickens, Shane Wynn. To be determined: Allen Hurns, Shane Wynn

Tight End-*Marcedes Lewis, *Austin Seferian-Jenkins, Niles Paul, James O'Shaughnessy, Ben Koyack

Running Back-*Leonard Fournette, T.J. Yeldon, Corey Grant, Tommy Bohanon (fullback)

Offensive line-*Cam Robinson, *Andrew Norwell, *Brandon Linder, *A.J. Cann, *Jeremy Parnell, Josh Wells, Tyler Shatley, Chris Reed, William Poehls

Quarterback-*Blake Bortles, TBD

Defense (* indicates projected starter)

Defensive end-*Calais Campbell, *Yannick Ngakoue, Dante Fowler Jr., Duwaune Smoot

Defensive tackle-*Malik Jackson, *Marcell Dareus, Abry Jones, Eli Ankou

Linebacker-*Telvin Smith, *Myles Jack, Blair Brown, Donald Payne, TBD

Cornerback-*Jalen Ramsey, *A.J. Bouye, D.J. Hayden, Jalen Myrick, Tyler Patmon

Safety-*Barry Church, *Tashaun Gipson, Don Carey, Cody Davis, Jarrod Wilson

Special teams

Punter-Brad Nortman

Kicker-Josh Lambo

Long Snapper-Carson Tinker or Colin Holba

