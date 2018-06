With the world's biggest sporting event kicking off this week, what better way to celebrate then testing your knowledge on the history of soccer's World Cup?

The United States might not be in it this year, but it doesn't mean you can't partake in the spectacle over the next month.

A good way to start can be to take this quiz and see how much you know about the history of an event that will consume sports fans around the world.

Graham Media Group 2018