Yelling 'Dilly Dilly!' will get you kicked out of The Masters

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - "Dilly Dilly!" was an exciting cheer throughout the football season, but the phrase will not be allowed at the Masters, according to Bryce Ritchie, editor at Bunkered Golf Magazine.

Ritchie tweeted and said there is a list of phrases that are prohibited:

Just been told security staff at Augusta National have been handed a sheet with a list of sayings that are prohibited. I'm told "dilly dilly" is one of them. Patrons who shout out these phrases will be "removed" immediately. #themasters — Bryce Ritchie (@Bryce_bunkered) April 2, 2018

Bud Light responded, and said although "Dilly Dilly!" can't be cheered, guests will be able to wear it. In a response tweet, the company said it will send 1,000 t-shirts to The Masters for fans to wear.

Our King weighs in on the Dilly Dilly ban. pic.twitter.com/rVxrD5dsNf — Bud Light (@budlight) April 3, 2018

