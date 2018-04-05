Sports

Yelling 'Dilly Dilly!' will get you kicked out of The Masters

By Carianne Luter - Social Media Producer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - "Dilly Dilly!" was an exciting cheer throughout the football season, but the phrase will not be allowed at the Masters, according to Bryce Ritchie, editor at Bunkered Golf Magazine. 

Ritchie tweeted and said there is a list of phrases that are prohibited:

Bud Light responded, and said although "Dilly Dilly!" can't be cheered, guests will be able to wear it. In a response tweet, the company said it will send 1,000 t-shirts to The Masters for fans to wear.

