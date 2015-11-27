Tracy Gaffney, EP for Sales, Station Projects

Tracy started at WJXT in 1982 as a public affairs producer and host, then director of community services. She now combines community services duties with station events. She coordinates Channel 4 events in the community, hosts station tours for school groups and assist WJXT”s sales team with production needs for on-air elements related to sponsorships.

Major station projects include the Positively Jax campaign; VyStar All-Star Athletes, Shredder Day events, Channel 4's Toy Drive and the Wolfson Children’s Challenge Telethon.

Tracy is a Jacksonville native, graduate of University of Florida with B.S. in Broadcasting. Before coming to WJXT, she worked at WCJB and WUFT in Gainesville; WUFT and WJCT in Jacksonville.

Her civic activities include: Board member of Children’s Christmas Party of Jacksonville; Wolfson Children’s Challenge; Take it to Heart; Leadership Jacksonville member; March of Dimes volunteer; Kicks 4 Kids volunteer.