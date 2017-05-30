Kathryn Bonfield, News Director

Kathryn Bonfield is news director of WJXT TV-4. She has held the position since January 2011 and oversees news content for the station’s television, web, mobile and social media platforms.

WJXT is the most-watched newscast in Jacksonville. The station's website, News4JAX.com, is the number one source for local news in the market.

Under Bonfield’s direction, WJXT has won national, regional and local awards. Several to note include the national Edward R. Murrow award for Best Broadcast Affiliated Website in a large market, Emmy Award for Best Newscast and Associated Press Award for Best Overall.

Prior to joining WJXT, Bonfield was assistant news director at WFLA-TV in Tampa. Previously she held other positions at WFLA including executive producer, investigative producer and newscast producer. Bonfield was also a news director at WCBD-TV in Charleston, South Carolina.

Bonfield has a journalism degree from the University of Florida.