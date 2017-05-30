Sherry Carpenter, Creative Services Director

Sherry Carpenter is creative services director at WJXT. She leads a staff of writers, producers, editors, graphic artists, plus the commercial production and programming units.

Sherry has earned regional Emmy Awards, PAB's and Addy Awards. Prior to joining WJXT in 2011, she was director of creative services at WTAE in Pittsburgh, marketing and promotion director at WOIO/WUAB in Cleveland, and creative services director at WDTN in Dayton.

Sherry has served on the ABC Marketing Advisory Board, the Rachael Ray Marketing Advisory Board and the Dr. Phil Marketing Advisory Board.