WCWJ Account Executive

Details: WCWJ-TV, the Graham Media/CW affiliate in Jacksonville, FL is seeking a dynamic, enthusiastic and results oriented Account Executive to join our team and sell WCWJ-TV, Bounce TV Jacksonville, News4Jax.com and our advanced digital solutions.

Experience: Candidate must be a self-starter and a team-player. Primary focus is on developing and growing a new client base with our TV and Digital assets. Maintain and grow a core account list. Exceptional customer service is required.

Requirements: We offer a competitive compensation/bonus plan, as well as a strong benefits package including medical, dental and 401k. Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

Contact: To apply, please send resume via email to Trobinson@yourjax.com No phone calls, please.

WJXT/WCWJ is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WJXT/WCWJ will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination. Any offer of employment is conditional on successful completion of a pre-employment drug screen, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.